GCSE Results Day 2025: Students across Wakefield celebrate receiving their grades

Hundreds of talented pupils arrived early at school across the district this morning (August 21) to collect their GCSE results.

At Outwood Grange Academy, results in dance, chemistry and French were of particular note, where over 90 per cent of the students achieved a grade 5 or higher.

Andrew Downing, Principal at Outwood Grange Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of the students and staff at Outwood Grange Academy once again.

"We know that the results are testament to the dedication and hard work of the students who should be rightfully proud of themselves”.

At Rodillian Academy, in Lofthouse, principal Joe Birkbeck, shared his congratulations to students.

He said: “It has been a pleasure to welcome our students back into the Academy this morning and to see so many happy faces.

"Our students have worked incredibly hard and been very well-supported by our staff - we are delighted that so many have achieved top grades, and that across-the-board students have made strong progress”.

Staff at Minsthorpe Community College, in South Elmsall, have also shared their delight following their students’ achievements.

Joint Principals, Mr Gilmore and Mrs Merritt, said: “GCSE Results Day is always a special day, but today the celebratory atmosphere at the College has been wonderful.

"The main hall has been bustling with overjoyed young people with their proud parents and teachers.

"These students have worked incredibly hard for five years and thoroughly deserve their success.

"We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the massive team effort and to thank the students’ parents/carers for their invaluable support, our staff for going over and above for the young people and the governors for their ongoing commitment to the College.

"Another proud day for Team Minsthorpe!”

At the Silcoates School, in Wrenthorpe, 43 per cent of all grades were awarded at 9 to 7 (equivalent to an A*to A), with a remarkable 15 per cent of all pupils achieving a full set of results at grade 7 or above.

Phil King, who will take up the role of Head at Silcoates School in September, shared his enthusiasm: “As I prepare to join Silcoates as Head in September, it is inspiring to see such exceptional results from the Year 11 cohort.

"These outcomes are a testament to their determination, positivity, and commitment to excellence, supported every step of the way by our dedicated staff and their families.

"It’s clear that Silcoates is a place where pupils are encouraged to aim high and achieve more than they thought possible”.

To students receiving their results, Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, has sent her congratulations.

She said: “I want to congratulate every single one of our GCSE students.

"Today’s results are a testimony to the commitment, dedication and hard work of the students themselves, as well as their parents, carers and teaching staff who have supported them along the way.

“For anyone who didn’t get the results they were hoping for today, support and advice is available from your school. “I wish all our students well in taking their next important steps - whether they are staying on at school, going to college or going into work or apprenticeships”.

1 . Rodillian Academy Students at Rodillian Academy celebrating their impressive results. Photo: Rodillian Academy Photo Sales

2 . Minsthorpe Community College Minsthorpe Community College students receiving their results. Photo: Minsthorpe Community College Photo Sales

3 . Silcoates School Students celebrating their results at Silcoates School. Photo: Silcoates School Photo Sales

4 . GCSE Results Day 2025 At the Silcoates School, 43 per cent of all grades were awarded at 9 to 7. Photo: Silcoates School Photo Sales