Castleford Academy say they are delighted to report their Year 11 pupils of 2023/2024 have achieved fantastic results in their GCSE exams.

The praised the hard work, resilience and dedication displayed by both pupils and staff who have achieved results that are significantly above national average – a brilliant example of the academy working together to achieve excellence for all.

In English, 74% of pupils achieved grade 4 (equivalent to a GCSE grade C), 63% grade 5 (the new strong pass standard) and 27% grade 7 (equivalent to a GCSE grade A and above).

In Maths, 73% of pupils achieved grade 4, 56% grade 5 and 28% grade 7. Improvements in our core subjects of English and Maths have led to 67% pupils achieving a grade 4 in both English and

Castleford Academy Results Day

Maths with 50% achieving a grade 5 in both respectively.

Headteacher Wesley Bush said, “We are extremely proud of all our pupils’ achievements.

"The progress our pupils make in all subjects across the academy has been exceptional considering the numerous national challenges the year group faced such as the Covid pandemic and RAAC.

"It has been wonderful to see so many happy faces from both pupils and staff who have worked tirelessly over the past couple of years in extremely difficult circumstances.”

Assistant headteacher with responsibility for KS4, Lee Holmes, added: “It is wonderful to see Castleford Academy pupils continue to achieve fantastic outcomes both at sixth form and Y11 which will allow them to continue on their chosen progression route. We wish them all the best in the future and want to thank parents / carers for their support.”