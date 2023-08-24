GCSEs 2023: Year 11 pupils across Wakefield, Castleford, and Pontefract celebrate exam results

At Minsthorpe Community College in South Elmsall, students have achieved excellent results across a wide range of courses.

Alexia McMichael and Ruby Moodie achieved outstanding outcomes, both achieving nine 9 to 7 (formerly A*-A) grades. Freya Blacker, Megan Sinclair and Kamil Wilczak not only achieved strong outcomes but demonstrated fantastic progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgii Amelichev arrived at Minsthorpe in May 2022 as a refugee from Ukraine. Despite the numerous challenges he encountered, his studies paid off and he gained a number of GCSEs including five 9 to 7 grades and an 8 in both English language and mathematics.

Students across Wakefield, Pontefract, and Castleford have collected their GCSE results today (Thursday).

At Outwood Academy Freeston many students achieved terrific personal results, one of the standout student success stories being Isabelle Andrew who achieved seven grade 9s.

And at Outwood Grange Academy 97 per cent of pupils who took computer science achieved a strong pass.

One of the standout student success stories was Jonathan McBryer, who achieved eight Grade 9s in biology, chemistry, physics, English language, maths, further maths, french and computer science and a Grade 8 in English literature. Jonathan will be studying maths, computer science and physics at Pontefract New College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alhasan Ahmed, who is staying at Outwood Grange Academy’s Post 16 Centre and received six grade 9s, said: “I’m so proud of my results and I’m so excited to be studying Biochemistry, maths and music.

One of the standout student success stories was Jonathan McBryer (centre), who achieved eight grade 9s.

And at Silcoates School in Wrenthorpe, 96 per cent of all grades were 9 to 4 (A*-C), with a 14 per cent increase in the percentage of grades 9 to 7 from the pre-pandemic results of 2019.

Joshua Ibbotson, Alex Thomson, Charlotte Richards, Abigail Roebuck, Jessica Drewett, Amir Dawodu and Lydia Peach collectively achieving a total of 57 grades 9 to 7.

Silcoates head, Chris Wainman, said: “We take great pride in the accomplishments of our Year 11 pupils this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The remarkable distribution of their top grades and the impressive value they've added to their education reflect the ongoing progression and advancement of Silcoates. It's no unexpected development that 75 per cent of our pupils aspire to further their educational pursuits within our newly revitalised Sixth Form Centre.”

Georgii Amelichev arrived at Minsthorpe in May 2022 as a refugee from Ukraine and achieved incredible grades in his GCSEs.

More than half of students (57 per cent) at Outwood Academy Hemsworth achieved a grade 4 or higher in English and Maths.

Some of the school’s best grades were achieved in its vocational classes. 50 per cent of students achieved a distinction or distinction* in BTEC music, and 100% of performing arts at least a level two pass in BTEC performing arts.

Suzie Day, Head of School at Outwood Academy Hemsworth, said: “I was delighted to welcome back the Class of 2023 today and to watch them collect their results! There was much to celebrate and it was lovely to see so many staff, parents and carers here too.