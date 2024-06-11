General election in Wakefield district: The candidates you can vote for on July 4
The district is set to elect four MPs when voters head to the polls on July 4.
Wakefield Council has confirmed who will be standing to be your representative at Westminster.
The list is as follows:
Normanton and Hemsworth
Callum Bushrod – Reform UK
Craig Dobson – Liberal Democrats
Alice Hopkin – The Conservative Party
Ashton Howick – Green Party
Jon Trickett – Labour Party
Ossett and Denby Dale
Jade Botterill – Labour Party
Neil Doig – Green Party
Mark Eastwood – The Conservative Party
David Herdson – Yorkshire Party
Sandra Senior – Reform UK
James Wilkinson – Liberal Democrats
Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley
Yvette Cooper – Labour Party
Trevor Lake – Social Democratic Party
Jamie Needle – Liberal Democrats
John Thomas – Reform UK
Olli Watkins – Green Party
Laura Weldon – The Conservative Party
Wakefield and Rothwell
Arnold Craven – The Conservative Party
David Dews – Reform UK
Stewart Golton – Liberal Democrats
Brent Hawksley – Yorkshire Party
Simon Lightwood – Labour Party
Keith Mason – Workers Party of Britain
Ashley Routh – Green Party
Nicholas Sanders – Social Democratic Party
Residents have until midnight on June 18 to make sure they are registered to vote.
If people are going to be on holiday, working away from home or find it difficult to get to a polling station they can apply for a postal or proxy vote.
But they must first ensure they are registered to vote, before making an application.
Tony Reeves, Wakefield Council’s electoral registration officer, said: “You must be registered to vote to have your say in the general election so please don’t delay and apply before the deadline.
“Even if you are away on polling day or unable to get to the polling station, you can apply to vote by post or proxy.
“It is important that everyone eligible is registered to vote because banks, building societies and loan companies use the register to verify the address of applicants before approving loans and bank accounts.”
The deadline to apply for a new postal vote or a new postal proxy vote, or to make changes to existing postal or proxy postal votes is 5pm on Wednesday 19 June.
Apply now at https://www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote.
Anyone needing help should call 01924 305023 or email [email protected]
Anyone who has recently moved house, or changed other details such as their name, may not be registered correctly so should contact electoral services to check by calling 01924 305023 or by emailing [email protected].
Those aged 16 and 17 can also register to vote so that they will be eligible to vote in the next election after their 18th birthday.
Residents are also reminded that they will need to show a photo ID before voting at their polling station.
For more information, please visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/elections
There have been changes to parliamentary constituencies in the district.
Some people will now live in a different constituency and for others, it will just be the name of your constituency that has changed.
To find out what changes have been made to your parliamentary constituency, visit https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/elections/voter-information/changes-to-parliamentary-constituencies/