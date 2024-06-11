General election in Wakefield district: The candidates you can vote for on July 4

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The candidates standing for election in the four Wakefield district constituencies at the general election have been revealed.

The district is set to elect four MPs when voters head to the polls on July 4.

Wakefield Council has confirmed who will be standing to be your representative at Westminster.

The list is as follows:

Normanton and Hemsworth

Callum Bushrod – Reform UK

Craig Dobson – Liberal Democrats

Alice Hopkin – The Conservative Party

Ashton Howick – Green Party

Jon Trickett – Labour Party

Ossett and Denby Dale

Jade Botterill – Labour Party

Neil Doig – Green Party

Mark Eastwood – The Conservative Party

David Herdson – Yorkshire Party

Sandra Senior – Reform UK

James Wilkinson – Liberal Democrats

Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley

Yvette Cooper – Labour Party

Trevor Lake – Social Democratic Party

Jamie Needle – Liberal Democrats

John Thomas – Reform UK

Olli Watkins – Green Party

Laura Weldon – The Conservative Party

Wakefield and Rothwell

Arnold Craven – The Conservative Party

David Dews – Reform UK

Stewart Golton – Liberal Democrats

Brent Hawksley – Yorkshire Party

Simon Lightwood – Labour Party

Keith Mason – Workers Party of Britain

Ashley Routh – Green Party

Nicholas Sanders – Social Democratic Party

Residents have until midnight on June 18 to make sure they are registered to vote.

If people are going to be on holiday, working away from home or find it difficult to get to a polling station they can apply for a postal or proxy vote.

But they must first ensure they are registered to vote, before making an application.

Tony Reeves, Wakefield Council’s electoral registration officer, said: “You must be registered to vote to have your say in the general election so please don’t delay and apply before the deadline.

“Even if you are away on polling day or unable to get to the polling station, you can apply to vote by post or proxy.

“It is important that everyone eligible is registered to vote because banks, building societies and loan companies use the register to verify the address of applicants before approving loans and bank accounts.”

The deadline to apply for a new postal vote or a new postal proxy vote, or to make changes to existing postal or proxy postal votes is 5pm on Wednesday 19 June.

Apply now at https://www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote.

Anyone needing help should call 01924 305023 or email [email protected]

Anyone who has recently moved house, or changed other details such as their name, may not be registered correctly so should contact electoral services to check by calling 01924 305023 or by emailing [email protected].

Those aged 16 and 17 can also register to vote so that they will be eligible to vote in the next election after their 18th birthday.

Residents are also reminded that they will need to show a photo ID before voting at their polling station.

For more information, please visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/elections

There have been changes to parliamentary constituencies in the district.

Some people will now live in a different constituency and for others, it will just be the name of your constituency that has changed.