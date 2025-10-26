Generous pupils support families with harvest donation to foodbank

Pupils, staff, and families from Holy Trinity CE (VA) Primary School came together last week to celebrate their annual Harvest Festival at Trinity Church.

Once again, families were invited to make donations of food and toiletries for The Resource Foodbank, based in Ossett.The Harvest Festival, a much-loved

tradition at the school, encouraged the whole community to reflect on compassion and giving.

Children brought in tins, packets, and other non-perishable items, all of which will go directly to support local families in need through The Resource Foodbank.

Headteacher Jonathan Wood said: “We’re so proud of our pupils for their compassion and understanding of how important it is to help others.

"The Harvest Festival is always a highlight of our school year – it reminds us all of the value of community and gratitude.

"Thank you to all our families for your generous donations”

Sian Smith, Co-ordinator at The Resource Foodbank said “We would like to say a massive thank you to Holy Trinity Primary, other local schools and wider community that have supported the food bank through their very generous Harvest contributions! It is wonderful to see the children and their families engaging with us to love our neighbours.

Sian with from members of the Junior Leadership Team.

“Our philosophy is to serve all clients equally, with respect and dignity.”

The Resource Foodbank has operated for over 20 years, supporting those facing hardship within the local communities of Ossett, Horbury and Gawthorpe by providing essential food parcels, cleaning and toiletry packs.

The voluntary organisation relies solely on grants and public donations through local churches, schools, shops and many other community groups to make their vital work possible.