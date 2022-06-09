Get fit and make new friends at Wakefield Walking Club

Wakefield Walking Group's walk around Castleton and Mam Tor.

This Saturday, June 11, the club's usual three walks of eight miles, 10 miles and 12+ miles, will be supplemented by a one-off five-mile offering, all finishing at the Cannon Hall Park and Gardens at 4pm

Current members will be joined by founder and honorary members, to reminisce about old times, to listen to a short presentation and, weather-permitting, enjoy a picnic in the magnificent surroundings to toast-in the next 50 years.

Anyone 18 years old or over, with the required level of fitness can join the club which currently has around 230 members.

Club membership currently costs £5 per year and members can choose from two walks each Wednesday and three walks each Saturday of varying length and difficulty every week.

In June and July, each Monday evening a walk of around five miles is offered.

Secretary Tony Crossland said: "The club offers great exercise, and many lasting friendships have developed over the years.

It is a great way to meet people and keep fit in a friendly, supportive group. The club welcomes new members at any time. Potential members are welcome to try out a couple of walks before joining.