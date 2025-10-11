Get help with your finances including pension credit, council tax and housing support at Wakefield drop-in sessions
The Residents First Group, a partnership of organisations including Wakefield Council, Citizens Advice Wakefield District, Vico Homes and local Voluntary, Community, Social Enterprise (VCSE) organisations, are hosting events with support from local councillors.
They are encouraging residents to attend one of these events to speak to an advisor on a range of topics.
The expert advisors can check what benefits and support people are entitled to and help them apply for it. This includes pension credit, which would make them eligible for other support including NHS dental treatment and glasses, transport costs for hospital appointments, housing benefit, council tax support and for over 75s a free TV licence.
Coun Daniel Wilton, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “We want to help as many people as possible with the cost of living and our supportive team is on hand so that everyone who is eligible for financial support can get it.
“At previous events we’ve made a real difference. Helping people to understand the support that’s available and working with them so they receive any help they are entitled to.”
The sessions will take place at the following venues:
October 14, 10am – 12pm - Normanton Baptist Church
October 23, 10am – 12pm - Ridings
November 6, 10am – 1pm - Hemsworth Job Centre
November 7, 10am – 12pm - Castleford Market
November 17, 10am – 1pm - Community Shop Knottingley.