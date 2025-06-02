Get on your bike for The Prince of Wales Hospice Cyclothon as it returns this summer
The event, held in partnership with Velo29 Events, will take place on Sunday, July 20 and everyone is invited to take part and enjoy a professionally supported, scenic ride suitable for all levels.
Choose a route, challenge yourself, and be part of this iconic day supporting their vital work. No matter your cycling experience, the Cyclothon is a great way to get outdoors, have fun, and help local people and their families.
You can choose from three professionally supported routes:
• Short Route – 52.7km (perfect for newer riders and families)
• Medium Route – 116.1km
• Long Route – 163.8km (a serious challenge!)
Riders will set off from 7.30am, with drink stations and clearly marked routes making the experience smooth and enjoyable.
Families and friends are welcome to come along, cheer on the riders, and join our Family Fun Day, which will be held at the same location.
Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “The Cyclothon is more than just a ride, it’s a day that brings the community together.
"Whether you’re pedalling on route or cheering from the sidelines, every effort helps local families receive the care and support they need.”
Twenty per cent of the Cyclothon entry fees (excluding booking fee) go directly to the hospice, with riders encouraged to raise additional funds to support its vital work.
To sign up or find out more, visit: www.pwh.org.uk/cyclothon
