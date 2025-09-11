Get ready to roar! Step into a Jurassic adventure at the National Coal Mining Museum
The event this Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14, promises to be a weekend spectacular packed with dinosaur-themed fun, fossil discoveries, and family-friendly entertainment.
Visitors will discover how the mighty creatures that once roamed ancient forests helped shape the coal seams buried deep beneath their feet underground.
Throughout the weekend, visitors can meet dinosaurs big and small, enjoy the spectacular Rock ‘n’ Coal Show with fantastic free performances, and get hands-on with dinosaur-themed arts and crafts.
Budding explorers can also unearth fossil secrets, play dino-themed crazy golf, and chat with friendly rangers who will share fascinating facts about our colossal prehistoric friends.
Whether you're a budding palaeontologist or just dino-curious, this is a weekend not to be missed.
The only thing cooler than dinosaurs is finding them at a coal mine!
Lynn Dunning, CEO of the National Coal Mining Museum, said: “The links between coal mining and dinosaurs are really interesting, especially when it comes to fossils and how they are found underground and in coal seams.
"Dino Days at the Pit will be a weekend of fun and fascination, packed with exciting activities all with a dinosaur twist.
"It really is a free day out for all the family, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors for this prehistoric adventure!”
To find out more about the event, click here.