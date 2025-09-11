Get ready to roar! Step into a Jurassic adventure at the National Coal Mining Museum

Get ready to roar! The National Coal Mining Museum is inviting visitors to experience a prehistoric adventure like no other at their Dino Days at the Pit.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event this Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14, promises to be a weekend spectacular packed with dinosaur-themed fun, fossil discoveries, and family-friendly entertainment.

Visitors will discover how the mighty creatures that once roamed ancient forests helped shape the coal seams buried deep beneath their feet underground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the weekend, visitors can meet dinosaurs big and small, enjoy the spectacular Rock ‘n’ Coal Show with fantastic free performances, and get hands-on with dinosaur-themed arts and crafts.

Get prehistoric at our ‘Dino Days at the Pit’ weekend, a roaring dinosaur event that’s fun for all ages.

Budding explorers can also unearth fossil secrets, play dino-themed crazy golf, and chat with friendly rangers who will share fascinating facts about our colossal prehistoric friends.

Whether you're a budding palaeontologist or just dino-curious, this is a weekend not to be missed.

The only thing cooler than dinosaurs is finding them at a coal mine!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn Dunning, CEO of the National Coal Mining Museum, said: “The links between coal mining and dinosaurs are really interesting, especially when it comes to fossils and how they are found underground and in coal seams.

"Dino Days at the Pit will be a weekend of fun and fascination, packed with exciting activities all with a dinosaur twist.

"It really is a free day out for all the family, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors for this prehistoric adventure!”

To find out more about the event, click here.