To celebrate Hospice Care Week, the charity is encouraging the local community to find out more about its work in order to “bust some myths and clear up some misconceptions” around hospice care, as well as helping people better understand the services they provide.

The hospice aims to “raise awareness of the vital work they do in an attempt to ensure people in the area know they are available, as well as hoping to increase support”.

The Prince of Wales Hospice, which opened in 1989, offers care not only for people suffering from cancer or nearing the end of their lives but care for anyone with a life-limiting illness, as well as providing well-being services and bereavement support for the families.

Staff at Pontefract's Prince of Wales Hospice.

The hospice isn’t a dark and depressing place, as people who visit often realise it is “bright and welcoming”.

All rooms are fitted en-suite, and have access to beautiful gardens, widely appreciated by the 900 people that the hospice helps.

One of the big myths staff aims to clear up is how the hospice is funded.

Although 25% of the hospice’s operations are funded by the National Health Service, the remaining 75% is funded by donations and any proceeds raised by the hospice shops.

The Prince Of Wales Hospice will hold an open day to raise awareness of their work on October 12

If you would more information about the Prince of Wales Hospice or details on support, please visit https://www.pwh.org.uk or call on 01977 708 868.

You can also pay a visit to the care home for their open day on Wednesday October 12 to see what the hospice is like for yourself and see the services they offer, as well as the chance to donate or see how else you can get involved and help.

