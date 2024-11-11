Get your skates on! Free indoor ice rink heading to Castleford along with the Continental Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready to show off your inner Torvill and Dean in Castleford this month as an indoor ice rink opens.

Visitors to Castleford can take to the ice as a free indoor ice-rink is set to open at the market.

And look out for the return of the popular Continental Street Market, which is also set to make its debut in Pontefract.

From November 16-23, Castleford Indoor Market is to feature an indoor ice-rink, where visitors of all ages and abilities can go along and enjoy taking to the ice.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), visitors can skate for free and there’s no charge to borrow ice-skates.

Skate sessions are 20 minutes long and cannot be pre-booked. Just turn up and join the first available session.

The Continental Street Market is back by popular demand, making its third visit to Castleford this year, and coming to Pontefract for the first time.

The market will be in Castleford from November 21-24 on Carlton Street and in Pontefract from 14-17 November on Beastfair.

The market will be open between 10am-6pm in both towns.

Over 25 independent food vendors will be serving up a delicious slice of international cuisine at each market.

Visitors can enjoy a taste of warmer climates this winter - expect mulled wine, piping hot chocolate, and festive flavours from around the world.

The Pontefract Lantern Festival has also returned this year, much to everyone's delight.

The event is run by the Castleford and Pontefract District Lions Club and Pontefract Civic Society. And residents from all over the Wakefield district have been attending free lantern making workshops throughout September and October.

Members of the public are now encouraged to come along and view the beautiful displays in Pontefract Indoor Market (during normal market opening hours) until November 21, and vote for their favourite.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “These events are a great way for people to get into the festive spirit, with something for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s also a great boost for local shops and businesses and brings a real buzz to our town centres. I would encourage everyone to go along and support their local high street while enjoying a taste of something new this month.”