Ghost bustin’ Halloween fun this ghoul holidays at Trinity Walk as Star Walk returns

Heroes and villains will invade Trinity Walk this weekend for a Halloween-themed Star Walk event.

The free, two day cosplay movie characters, props and cars event will feature ghost bustin’ legends including an 8m tall Stay Puft and Ecto1 car – and a free treat trail just for kids in costume on October 31 only.

The movie takeover of the Wakefield shopping centre raises vital cash for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

The line-up includes the return of Mando2Hire – the UK’s only Mandalorian cosplayer with authentic voice and a working speeder bike.

So many TV and movie characters will be walking around the centre.

The performer says he has attracted more than 100 million hits around the world on social media platforms.

Wizarding characters from the World of Potter will rub shoulders with Star Wars cosplay legends, alongside Maleficent, Elphaba, Barbie, Hulk, The Thing, Deadpool, Elsa, Spider-man, Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Stitch, Ghostrider and more at various points across one or both days.

Halloween Friday, October 31 and Saturday, November 1 will see event action take place across the centre from 10am-4pm, with characters out 11am-3.30pm.

The King, Jurassic Park Jeep, Transformers Bumblebee Camaro and Lightning McQueen will all park up alongside Ecto1 across the weekend.

A packed weekeend.

Wizards and witches can set their camera phones to selfie mode and pose by Harry’s trolley as they push it through the wall to platform 9 ¾ or hop on a Quidditch broom.

Star Wars fans will be well catered for with the world-famous UK Garrison on patrol on the Saturday.

Free face painting will also be on offer to kids across the movie-mad half term Halloween weekend.

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk’s marketing manager, said: “Our characters and prop people are so amazing. Not just for their costumes and props, but for their willingness to give up their time to help create this free experience and raise cash for such a worthy cause.”

The UK’s only talking Mando with speeder bike and Ecto1.

Organisers thanked those taking part including CPM Entertainers, Stark Industry Entertainment/Cosmaniacs, Magical Moments, UK Garrison, Mando2Hire, Up In Smoke, Red Cape, Yorkshire Spiderman, Lee B, Dino Mike, Mascot Mayhem, Masquerade, Avengers Universe, Coopers Classic Cars, Amy & Sandy and more.

*Visitors are reminded visitors that because it’s a live event, all times are just for guidance and characters are subject to change.