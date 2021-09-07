Ghost hunters will stay in Pontefract haunted house tonight
A ghost hunter will be spending tonight at what is said to be the most haunted house in Britain.
Rob Pyke, and his wife, Ann-Marie head up Veritas Paranormal which investigates paranormal investigations and hosts ghost-hunting investigations in support of local charities.
The group has organised three sold-out overnight stays at 30 East Drive, Pontefract - which is claimed to be the home of Europe’s most violent poltergeist.
The three nights are set to raise £600 for childhood bereavement charity Winston’s Wish, a charity which supports children, young people and their families after the death of a parent or sibling.
For more information, go to www.veritasparanormaluk.com
https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RobPyke