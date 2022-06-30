Giant city-centre screen proposals for Wakefield?

Councillor Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, raised the idea during a recent council question and answer session live on Facebook.

Other cities often erect them for special occasions, including World Cups and the Olympic Games.

During a discussion on how the council could attract people into the city centre, Coun Cummings said she hoped the local authority would consider screening events as an incentive.

Could a screen be put in place for major sporting events?

She said: “I would love to see people sat on the Cathedral steps with a big screen so they might be able to watch Wimbledon or one of the latest films."

While Leeds' Millennium Square has a permanent screen in place, other cities have had mixed responses.

A permanent giant screen was placed in Hull city centre in 2004 at a cost of £700,000 to the taxpayer and was dismantled in 2010. It was returned briefly for the recent Platinum Jubilee.