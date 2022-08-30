Giant sandpit, live music and inflatables - a Grand Day Out in Ossett
Families enjoyed a Grand Day Out in Ossett over the bank holiday weekend with live music, impressive inflatables and, of course, the giant sandpit.
Ossett town centre was packed with people enjoying the last of the Grand Day Out events, organised by Wakefield Council.
The two day event saw lots of family friendly activities, the giant sand pit, and giant inflatable tentacles that took over the historic town centre.
Those looking for something a little different also enjoyed Colony, a unique and tactile audio-visual installation involving large, interactive, audible spheres, allows sound to be seen, heard and even felt.
Both Monday and Tuesday saw a selection of live music from local and regional brass bands, such as Flat Cap Brass and New York Brass Band, a selection of street food and family workshops such as monster mask making.