Giant sandpit, live music and inflatables - a Grand Day Out in Ossett

Ossett town centre was packed with people enjoying the last of the Grand Day Out events, organised by Wakefield Council.

The two day event saw lots of family friendly activities, the giant sand pit, and giant inflatable tentacles that took over the historic town centre.

Those looking for something a little different also enjoyed Colony, a unique and tactile audio-visual installation involving large, interactive, audible spheres, allows sound to be seen, heard and even felt.

Both Monday and Tuesday saw a selection of live music from local and regional brass bands, such as Flat Cap Brass and New York Brass Band, a selection of street food and family workshops such as monster mask making.

Grand Day Children were impressed with the giant bubbles.

Colony Colony, a unique and tactile audio-visual installation involving large, interactive, audible spheres, allows sound to be seen, heard and even felt!

There were plenty of stalls for visitors to browse.

The giant sandpit brought a little bit of the seaside to town.