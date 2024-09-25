Girl injured after being hit by car outside Horbury Academy on Wakefield Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A girl has been taken to hospital with a head injury after an accident outside a Wakefield school this morning.

West Yorkshire Police say they were alerted to the accident outside Horbury Academy at 8.27am this morning (Wednesday).

A spokesman said a child suffered a head injury, which doesn’t appear to be serious, but she has been taken to hospital for further tests.

Officers are at the scene and closed the road between Horbury Academy on Wakefield Road and New Street with drivers being asked to find alternative routes at this time.