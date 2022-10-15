Give pooches some smooches without the commitment with Barking Mad Wakefield
Looking to stay fit and active in retirement? The solution could have four paws and a waggy tail, according to Barking Mad Wakefield.
With scientific studies showing that the company of a dog can reduce stress and increase physical activity and social interaction, there’s a lot to be said for spending time with a canine.
However, dog ownership is a long-term commitment, both emotionally and financially.
With the average lifespan of a dog being approximately 12 years, many people are discouraged from taking on such a responsibility.
Barking Mad offers a part-time alternative to dog ownership, where you can experience all the benefits without the full-time responsibility.
Host families become temporary companions for dogs whose owners are on holiday.
Ann Brierley, co-owner of Barking Mad Wakefield, said: “Our hosts are generally active retired people or home workers, who enjoy having a dog to stay occasionally.
"We carefully match each dog to the host’s environment and circumstances to make it a great experience for everyone.
"Friendly dogs arrive to stay for a week or two with everything they need, such as food, bedding and toys, all provided.
"Transport, insurance and administration are taken care of by ourselves. We are on call 24/7 and provide full support and guidance.
“If you have a secure outside space, time to spare when it suits you and are a real dog lover, we’d love to hear from you.”
The retired financial adviser and her partner, retired engineer Steve, have hosted for Barking Mad since 2015.
They said: “Using Barking Mad gives us all the pleasure of having a dog with none of the cost, worries or being tied to home.
"It enriches our lives. We also feel that as we get older, we don’t want to leave a dog that might have to be placed in a rescue centre if we were no longer fit to look after it.
"It’s amazing how much pleasure you can get from these four-legged bundles of fun.
"Each dog is different, so be patient and you’ll soon learn their likes and dislikes. Dog sitting is also a great way to meet like-minded people who walk their own dogs.”
If you would like to find out more about becoming a Barking Mad host, call Ann Brierley on 01924 964205, email [email protected] or visit www.barkingmad.uk.com/become-a-dog-sitting-volunteer.