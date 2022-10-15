Give pooches some smooches without the commitment with Barking Mad Wakefield

With scientific studies showing that the company of a dog can reduce stress and increase physical activity and social interaction, there’s a lot to be said for spending time with a canine.

However, dog ownership is a long-term commitment, both emotionally and financially.

With the average lifespan of a dog being approximately 12 years, many people are discouraged from taking on such a responsibility.

It is the perfect alternative for spending time with pooches without the long-term commitment.

Barking Mad offers a part-time alternative to dog ownership, where you can experience all the benefits without the full-time responsibility.

Host families become temporary companions for dogs whose owners are on holiday.

Ann Brierley, co-owner of Barking Mad Wakefield, said: “Our hosts are generally active retired people or home workers, who enjoy having a dog to stay occasionally.

"We carefully match each dog to the host’s environment and circumstances to make it a great experience for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scientific studies showing that the company of a dog can reduce stress and increase physical activity and social interaction.

"Friendly dogs arrive to stay for a week or two with everything they need, such as food, bedding and toys, all provided.

"Transport, insurance and administration are taken care of by ourselves. We are on call 24/7 and provide full support and guidance.

“If you have a secure outside space, time to spare when it suits you and are a real dog lover, we’d love to hear from you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retired financial adviser and her partner, retired engineer Steve, have hosted for Barking Mad since 2015.

They said: “Using Barking Mad gives us all the pleasure of having a dog with none of the cost, worries or being tied to home.

"It enriches our lives. We also feel that as we get older, we don’t want to leave a dog that might have to be placed in a rescue centre if we were no longer fit to look after it.

"It’s amazing how much pleasure you can get from these four-legged bundles of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Each dog is different, so be patient and you’ll soon learn their likes and dislikes. Dog sitting is also a great way to meet like-minded people who walk their own dogs.”