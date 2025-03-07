Go ahead given for £20m investment for Castleford

Wakefield Council’s Leader has welcomed the commitment from the Government to provide up to £20m funding for Castleford.

As part of the Government’s newly announced Plans for Neighbourhoods programme, the 75 selected locations are expected to receive up to £20m of funding and support.

Funding is expected to deliver projects over the next 10 years

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “This announcement will make sure we get the money promised for Castleford so we can continue to deliver for our residents.

“This Government recognises the need for more investment. And this time we have the confidence that it’s a properly funded commitment.

”The process includes setting up a new Neighbourhood Board, bringing together residents, businesses and community campaigners.

“We will make sure that residents and businesses are at the heart of this process so we can ensure this money is well spent for Castleford.

"We look forward to getting further details from Government as soon as possible.”