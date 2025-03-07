Go ahead given for £20m investment for Castleford

By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Wakefield Council’s Leader has welcomed the commitment from the Government to provide up to £20m funding for Castleford.

As part of the Government’s newly announced Plans for Neighbourhoods programme, the 75 selected locations are expected to receive up to £20m of funding and support.

Funding is expected to deliver projects over the next 10 years

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “This announcement will make sure we get the money promised for Castleford so we can continue to deliver for our residents.

Funding is expected to deliver projects over the next 10 yearsFunding is expected to deliver projects over the next 10 years
Funding is expected to deliver projects over the next 10 years

“This Government recognises the need for more investment. And this time we have the confidence that it’s a properly funded commitment.

”The process includes setting up a new Neighbourhood Board, bringing together residents, businesses and community campaigners.

“We will make sure that residents and businesses are at the heart of this process so we can ensure this money is well spent for Castleford.

"We look forward to getting further details from Government as soon as possible.”

Related topics:GovernmentCastlefordDenise Jeffery

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice