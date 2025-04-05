Grand National 2025: Who to bet on as the 177th race takes place today at Aintree
The race is one of the most popular with regular punters, as well as occasional gamblers who like to place an annual flutter on the most valuable jump race in Europe.
Ahead of today’s showpiece event, Gambling.com have carried out a detailed analysis of all the Grand National races since the void race back in 1993, to work out which horse numbers are the best to bet on - purely based on each number's previous performances.
So, occasional gamblers that have been given in a number in this year's office sweepstakes, or seasoned veterans who are fed up studying form, have an alternative guide on which runner to put their faith in.
The runners in the 2025 Grand National are:
I Am Maximus
Royale Pagaille
Nick Rockett
Grangeclare West
Hewick
Minella Indo
Appreciate It
Minella Cocooner
Conflated
Stumptown
Hitman
Beauport
Bravemansgame
Chantry House
Threeunderthrufive
Perceval Legallois
Kandoo Kid
Iroko
Intense Raffles
Senior Chief
Idas Boy
Fil Dor
Broadway Boy
Coko Beach
Stay Away Fay
Meetingofthewaters
Monbeg Genius
Vanillier
Horantzau D'Airy
Hyland
Celebre D'Allen
Three Card Brag
Twig
Duffle Coat
And Gambling.com says 10, 4 and 13 are the numbers you want because...
The number 13 might be unlucky for many people in the every day life, but at Aintree, #13 is one of the numbers you really want to pull in your office sweepstakes.
Most sweepstakes are structured so that they pay out on the first four horses home, and maybe an additional place or two (usually dependent on which bookmaker the bets are placed with).
In the last 30 Grand Nationals, horse #13 has eight top-four finishes - the most for any number.
Victory in 2018 was the second since 1993, along with three thirds and three fourths. In the last three decades, no number has better form.
Bravemansgame has been given #13 this year, and the 10-year-old will look to maintain that impressive record - even if he is priced at around 50/1.
Looking at the other end of things, and at numbers that punters should potentially avoid, #20 and #25 haven't registered a top-four finish in the last 30 Grand Nationals. #20 is being donned by Senior Chief this year, while #25 will be worn by the potentially aptly named Stay Away Fay - who will now probably romp home with a five length lead.
If #13 has gone by the time you get to draw your selection in the sweepstake, or if you would prefer a single bet without the safety net of each-way, then #10 is another strong selection.
In the last 30 renewals, #10 is the only number to have won the prestigious race three times, while also finishing second, third and fourth.
In our points scoring system, where 10 points are given for a win, seven for finishing runner-up, four for third and two points for fourth - horse #10 leads the way with 43 points.
This year, Stumptown is horse #10, and is among the favourites to win at 8/1.
#4 takes the final spot on our most successful horse numbers podium - with a win, four seconds and a fourth since 1993. Grangeclare West has been given the #4 for this year’s race.
Forteen different horse numbers have failed to win a Grand National since the void race over 30 years ago: #1, #9, #12, #14, #16, #18, #20, #23, #24, #25, #27, #31, #32 and #34.
Horse #9 has failed to finish more times than any other in the last three decades, failing to complete the challenging race 24 times in 30 attempts.