Grandad, 71, who was told he would never walk again runs Leeds 10K for Pinderfields spinal centre

A 71-year-old grandad who overcame a devastating spinal injury and was told he would likely never walk again, has raised more than £3,000 for the Yorkshire Regional Spinal Injuries Centre at Pinderfields Hospital - by running the Leeds 10K.

On 28 November last year, veterinary surgeon Syed Abbas slipped in his garage while getting toys out of storage for his grandchildren, falling five feet onto a concrete floor and breaking his neck.

Syed was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance and later received life-changing care and support from the Yorkshire Regional Spinal Injuries Centre at Pinderfields Hospital.

When asked why he was so passionate about fundraising for the Centre, Syed said: “After breaking my neck in three places, having a partial spinal cord injury and being totally paralysed on my right side, I was told it was unlikely that I would ever walk

Syed running the Leeds 10K.

again.

"Miraculously, just two months later – three months earlier than predicted – I walked out of Pinderfields Hospital.

“Completing the Leeds 10k this weekend alongside my children and 20 other inspirational runners, is a memory I will never forget.

“The centre is a leading centre of excellence and I will be forever grateful for the care and kindness I received.

" I also want to thank the charities SURF and SPINE which provide extra care and equipment to help patients recover and rebuild their lives.”

Miz, Syed’s daughter, said her dad’s recovery is a testament to his determination, strength, and the exceptional care he received.

"That journey wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, friends, family, and the wider community who supported him every step of the way,” she said.

“We ran the Leeds 10k not just for a cause - but for the man who inspires us every day with his resilience.”

Richard Robinson, Chief Medical Officer at the Trust, added: “Syed’s resilience and passion for supporting the team that helped him is truly remarkable and inspiring. Stories like his remind us why we do what we do — to help people regain their independence and quality of life after debilitating injuries.

“We’re proud to have a dedicated multidisciplinary team at the centre, working closely together to support patients throughout their rehabilitation journey.”

You can donate to support Syed’s fundraising efforts via JustGiving here.