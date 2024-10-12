Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A grandad and grandson duo have used AI to create a Wakefield Trinity-themed song.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Dainton, who is more commonly known as an environmental campaigner, and grandson Owen Myers created anthemic country rock track Glory to Wakefield on website Suno.

Though the American accent on the vocals might sound a little unusual in West Yorkshire, the tune was created to cheer on Trinity’s ahead of their Championship play-off semi final at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dainton said: "My grandson was explaining to me exactly what can be achieved within seconds using just AI.

Paul Dainton and grandson Owen Myers

“All we did was name Trinity RL club, type in just a few of my words, and within well under a minute this was written and music playing.”

The club will play in-form York Knights at the DIY Kitchens Stadium tomorrow (Sunday, October 13).

Mr Dainton was pleased with the results of the song but had some concerns about what the technology would mean for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Just what this will do to jobs in the music and songwriting trade is beyond frightening.

Betfred Champinship. Wakefield Trinity v York Knights. Wakefield's Luke Gale dives over to score the second try. 15th September 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Using this sort of technology I don't think anyone will be working or doing jobs in the industry within 10 years or possibly far less.

“Nevertheless, it’s quite a good Trin song and, as a lifelong fan, I just want to get it out there.”

The use of AI in music has been controversial and pop stars including Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry, as well as the estate of Frank Sinatra, have signed an open letter that called on tech firms to pledge not to develop AI music-generation tools "that undermine or replace the human artistry of songwriters and artists, or deny us fair compensation for our work".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifelong Trinity fan Mr Dainton hopes the tune will contribute to the buzz ahead of the big match.

Paul Dainton has led the RATS campaign group for more than 25 years, fighting for causes such as the return of Welbeck landfill site to nature. Mr Dainton is pictured in 2018 on RATS' 20th anniversary.

He added: “At one time some years ago I was the longest season ticket holder at Belle Vue but due to age and driving I gave up the season ticket and started watching Normanton Knights, as it is so easy to attend.

"But I watch every Trin Match home and away on YouTube, which is brilliant, and think the new regime at the ground is the best thing to happen since Neil Fox won the cup.”

Listen to the song here.