Submit your gran or grandad's best recipe for the chance to win a luxury Fortnum & Mason hamper.

Ahead of Grandparents’ Day – a day dedicated to celebrating grandparents’ contribution - the team at Whitaker Grange is calling on Ossett to nominate their grandparent or great grandparent along with their go-to recipe or favourite meal to cook for the family.

They should include a bit about the current family-favourite dish, what makes it unique and any fond memories or traditions it evokes.

To judge the competition, Chris Mumby, the chef who runs the bistro at Whitaker Grange, will choose the winning recipe.

Grandparents' Day is celebrated on October 1 every year.

The winner will not only be awarded a luxury Fortnum & Mason hamper, but they will also be invited into the development for a free lunch to sample the menu on offer at Whitaker Grange.

Louise Flynn, divisional marketing manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “Being a grandparent or great grandparent is an incredibly important role, and with everything they do for the whole family, it’s only fitting that we do something special to celebrate them back.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our competition - it is the perfect opportunity to give thanks and show our appreciation for the superb grandparents in our lives.

"We’re very much looking forward to hearing about the diverse mix of recipes that families have been enjoying in their homes for years - the more hearty, unique, or nostalgic, the better.”

In a recent study by McCarthy Stone, it found that more than a third (35 per cent) of grandparents and great grandparents in the North are counted on to cook an evening meal for their families on a regular basis, meaning foodie get-togethers at grandma and grandpa’s house no longer just happen at weekends.