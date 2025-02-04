Gravity in Castleford marks 10th anniversary

A trampoline and entertainment centre in Castleford is marking its 10th anniversary.

This Sunday (February 9) Gravity will mark a decade in of delivering high-energy, action-packed fun to visitors across the UK.

The firm began as a single site in Castleford and has grown into a nationwide brand with branches of Gravity Active, Gravity MAX, Gravity Social, and Gravity Arcades open up and down the country.

To mark the milestone, Gravity MAX and Gravity Active in Castleford is holding a one-day-only promotion with a series of offers from £10 and £5 on go-karting, jumping and climbing.

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder of Gravity, said: "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers, staff, and partners who have supported us on this incredible journey. Since it all began in Castleford, we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than with these exclusive offers.

"We can’t wait to see what the next decade holds."

To book visit www.gravity-uk.com.