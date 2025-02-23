'Grease is the word!': Care home staff and residents play dress up for fun-filled day

By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 14:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Residents and staff at Wakefield’s Earls Lodge Care Home relived their younger years of a high school experience through Grease.

The home spent the day playing dress up as iconic characters including ‘Sandy and Danny’ and the ‘Pink Ladies’.

From a sing-along to those iconic songs, dancing and many laughs, everyone joined in the fun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Deputy Manager, Chloe Yates, said: “Grease day went down a treat!

"Pauline, pictured in the middle, is a resident and she performed ‘You’re the One that I Want’ and actually threw a cigarette on the floor!

“It was such a special day.”

Related topics:ResidentsWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice