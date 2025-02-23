'Grease is the word!': Care home staff and residents play dress up for fun-filled day
Residents and staff at Wakefield’s Earls Lodge Care Home relived their younger years of a high school experience through Grease.
The home spent the day playing dress up as iconic characters including ‘Sandy and Danny’ and the ‘Pink Ladies’.
From a sing-along to those iconic songs, dancing and many laughs, everyone joined in the fun.
Deputy Manager, Chloe Yates, said: “Grease day went down a treat!
"Pauline, pictured in the middle, is a resident and she performed ‘You’re the One that I Want’ and actually threw a cigarette on the floor!
“It was such a special day.”
