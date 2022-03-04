Greedy Greyhound's emergency vet treatment after swallowing ski mit

Three-year-old Rebecca was out for her daily exercise with walker Sally McGlone, who had briefly taken off her glove and put it on the ground while she ‘scooped a poop’.

However, Rebecca was quickly out of the traps to whippet away as the wind blew it and gulped it down whole, much to Sally’s shock.

Quick-thinking dog lover Linda Whitaker, who runs the Linbee Dog Rehoming charity in Balne, Yorkshire, which is trying to find Rebecca a forever home, immediately raced the greedy greyhound to Linnaeus-owned Abbey House Vets in Morley.

Rebecca the greyhound after emergency treatment at Abbey House Vets, standing alongside the black ski glove she managed to gobble down in one go and vomit back in one go.

Linda said: “I remembered how a friend’s dog had swallowed a dishcloth and died as a result, so I wasn’t taking any chances.

“We went straight to Abbey House to have Rebecca checked out. They induced her to be sick and she brought it back up whole.

“It was incredible. I couldn’t believe she had got it down in one go without even chewing it and I certainly couldn’t believe it came out in one piece either.

“This wasn’t some little knitted glove. This was a proper ski glove with plastic toggles yet she somehow got it down in one and back up again!”

If the glove fits!

Abbey House clinical director Jimmy Baker, who looked after Rebecca, said: “This was an emergency case, so it was good that Linda acted so quickly and brought Rebecca to us so soon.

“We knew she had eaten the glove, so we immediately acted to make her sick and she promptly vomited back up the ski glove in exactly the same condition as it had gone down!

“It was pretty remarkable and the good news is that Rebecca is doing fine now and is no worse for the incident.”

Linda can see the funny side now but admits it was no laughing matter at the time.

She said: “I was very concerned and worried about what damage the glove could do and whether she’d need an operation but now I can have a laugh about it.

“After all, it did happen during the winter Olympics and the vets did give me the glove back in a plastic bag.

“I gave it back to Sally and said ‘Just give it a bit of a wash and it’ll be fine!’.

“Sally still couldn’t believe how it all happened. She’d taken the glove off and put it on the ground to pick up some poo and a gust of wind caught it.

“Rebecca pounced on it and it was gone in a flash. When Sally told me I said ‘Are you sure it didn’t just blow away?’ but she was adamant the dog had swallowed it.

“If she hadn’t been so adamant it could have all been different, we might have delayed doing anything and that could have been a serious mistake.”