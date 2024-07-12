Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build 298 homes near to a former chemical works in Knottingley look set to be approved.

Persimmon Homes has applied to build a range of properties at land off Common Lane, around 1km from the two centre near to the old Oxiris factory.

Wakefield Council has received more 130 objections to the scheme and a petition has been signed by more than 500 people.

Concerns have been raised over a loss of green space and wildlife habitats.

Councillors have been recommended to approve plans to build 298 homes on land off Common Lane, Knottingley.

Others say local infrastructure, including schools and healthcare facilities, will be put under pressure from the development.

Thirteen house types are proposed in a scheme that would also include public open space.

The breakdown is 125 two-bedroom homes, 32 two-bed homes, 69 three-bed homes, and 72 four-bed homes.

The proposal includes a new access road and entrance into the site.

The scheme also includes building a number of ‘village green style’ areas, including a central park.

Original plans for the site have been amended to protect an area where there are great crested newts.

If the scheme is approved, the developer is likely to be required to make section 106 financial contributions to improve transport links in the area.

Section 106 agreements are paid by developers when they build homes, to help fund local infrastructure.

Network Rail has requested £50,000 to upgrade a nearby level crossing.

Planning officers have recommended councillors vote in favour of the scheme.

A report says it would “result in a high standard of housing environment.”

The council’s planning and highways committee will consider the proposal at a meeting on July 18.