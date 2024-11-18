Gritters out on the district's streets amid weather warning for snow and ice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 36-strong team of drivers and and 14 gritters are providing a 24-hour service, seven days a week, to keep the roads safe and moving.
Between them, the crew will drive 14 gritters to cover over 555km of main roads which are used by more than 90 per cent of all the traffic in the district.
The Grit Team’s priorities are all A and B roads and steep main roads to villages, housing or industrial estates, main hospitals and large schools.
They’ll also be restocking 380 grit bins across the district. And in severe weather, they’ll be helping out on minor estate roads making sure that bin collections can keep running.
Wakefield Council has over 4,700 tonnes of grit held in a special storage area, that keeps it dry and allows the gritters to restock as quickly as possible.
It takes just over two-and-a-half hours to do a full grit run and then the gritters need to be checked, washed down and reloaded before they can set off again.
Residents are also being asked to volunteer as Snow Wardens, to help keep pavements and areas around their homes clear of snow and ice.
Snow Wardens join forces to help their neighbours and more vulnerable citizens who can’t help themselves by clearing pavements, drives and local streets whilst the council focuses on its priority routes.
Coun Matthew Morley, Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways at Wakefield Council, said: “Once again our team of dedicated gritter drivers are ready to keep our roads safe and open as winter arrives.
“Our gritting team come from right across the council. We’ve got people from Street Scene, finance, economic growth, engineers, and procurement officers, as well as from highways. Some of them have seen some really severe winter conditions over the years and have missed family celebrations and other important anniversaries to grit our roads.
“We’re very grateful for their commitment to turn out, night or day, in freezing and snowy conditions to try and keep us all moving.”
Snow wardens are provided with grit, gloves, and high vis jacket. To sign up call 0345 8 506 506 or go to www.wakefield.gov.uk/winter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.