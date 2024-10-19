The group started in Liverpool on October 11 and cycled over 100 miles along the canal before finishing in Leeds the next day. The bike ride was to raise money for James Sharp, from Castleford, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August.

The group set off from Liverpool on Friday, October 11 and finished in Leeds the following day.

Despite an initial target of £5,000, the group – around 25 people – has so far raised over £20,000 for the Castleford family, made up of James, his wife Gemma, and five children.

Jonny Poulter, who took part in the bike ride, said that people donated along the way when the group stopped for refreshments. He said: “[The] generosity of people is unbelievable.

“People donated who didn’t even know us just on the journey.”

Jonny said the journey was not without its obstacles, however, with two of the cohort entering the canal at various points, the group’s recovery van breaking down and having to be towed back to Castleford, and the group suffering around 15 punctures.

Setting off in Liverpool at around 8.30am on Friday, October 11, the group cycled for around 12 hours, covering some 70 miles before spending the night in Burnley. The next day, the cyclists covered around 50 miles before arriving in Leeds at around 4.30pm.

A fundraising page for James describes him as a “passionate boxing coach” who is a “devoted husband to Gemma and a loving father within their blended family of five” children. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August this year.

A fundraising page can be accessed on the JustGiving website.