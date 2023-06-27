Beth Campshill, 26, co-founder of Castleford Hedgehog Rescue, was walking home from work when she saw a group of men “acting odd”.

When she got closer she noticed the men were kicking around a hedgehog between each other.

She swiftly grabbed the hedgehog and noticed that he was marked with a colour they use for males on release after they have been rehabilitated at the rescue.

In a social media post on the Castleford Hedgehog Rescue page, Beth said: “I was walking down Half Acres from work when I saw a group of drunk men acting odd, when I got closer I noticed a hedgehog and they was booting him around to each other!

"As soon as I saw this I launched myself to get the hedgehog, once I managed to get him in the safety of my arms, I went ape at the men and walked home with the hedgehog in my arm.

"Upon coming back to the rescue I've noticed he's marked with the colour we use for males on release turns out this guy was only released a few weeks ago!

"There are no visible injuries but he will stay with us for observation.”

The hedgehog recovered and was released by the rescue.

The hedgehog stayed with the rescue for around a week before it was released.

Hedgehog baby season is now in full swing with most female hedgehogs giving birth during June and July. Their average litter size of four to five, although up to seven is not uncommon.