Group of friends inspired by Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield set to complete 'One Day 100k' walk on behalf of MND charity

A group of friends from three countries are attempting to walk 100km in one day in a bid toraise £100,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

The team of 11 will depart from Headingley Stadium in Leeds at 11am on Friday, September 15 and walk day and night to finish the 100km challenge at the MKM Stadium in Hull.

They are inspired by the spirit of Rob Burrow and the fundraising heroics of Kevin Sinfield, and the bravery of the whole MND community.

One of the organisers in the team, Simon Hallas, is a life-long Hull FC season-ticket holder who lives and works in Paris. Simon had the initial idea to do this challenge and quickly pulled together a team of family and friends.

The 100k In A Day team of 11, who are comprised of members from a variety of different places, including France, Switzerland and moreThe 100k In A Day team of 11, who are comprised of members from a variety of different places, including France, Switzerland and more
The 100k In A Day team of 11, who are comprised of members from a variety of different places, including France, Switzerland and more
He said: “As a huge rugby league fan it is heart breaking to see the impact of MND on a real legend of our game, a true warrior, Rob Burrow.

"Watching back the fundraising documentaries one night I decided I wanted to do something positive to help and it was not difficult to get the team engaged for this.”

Talking about the upcoming challenge, Simon said: “We’ve got a great team, nine based in the UK, my cousin Andy from Switzerland and myself from Paris.

"We are training brutally hard even though most of the team are training alone due to their geographical locations.

Rob Burrow (pictured here at a recent racing event) is one of the public faces for the fight against MND following his very public battle with the illnessRob Burrow (pictured here at a recent racing event) is one of the public faces for the fight against MND following his very public battle with the illness
Rob Burrow (pictured here at a recent racing event) is one of the public faces for the fight against MND following his very public battle with the illness

"It’s clear we will go to some very difficult places both physically and mentally, not least during the 10 hours of darkness through the night.

"Some of the team have experience of endurance events like marathon running and some have never done anything like it, so it will be a real team effort to hopefully get everyone to the 100km finish point.

"We’ve all had great support from family and friends, it is a very time-consuming process that requires a lot of personal commitment and sacrifice.

"Anyone who thinks this is ‘just a walk’ really should go out and try and walk for 12 hours tomorrow, then consider doing it again the next day.”

The team will be calling in at various rugby grounds on their route and have had great support from the grassroots rugby family.

The MND Association focuses on funding research, improving access to care and campaigning for people who are living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The money raised by the “100k in a day” team will help the charity continue its vital work.

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease which affects the brain and spinal cord. It attacks the nerves that control movement and eventually leaves people unable to move, communicate or breathe.

It kills a third of people within a year of diagnosis and half within two years. There is no cure.

To support the “100k in a day” team’s fundraising efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/team/100kminaday and then select to donate to a team member.

