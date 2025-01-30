Growing concern for missing 16-year-old Abigail Fletcher-Brown who hasn't been seen since Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information to help find a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abigail Fletcher-Brown was last seen in the Wakefield area on the evening of Sunday, January 26.

She is described as white, 5 ft 7ins and of slim build.

She has long blond hair and a nose piercing and was last seen wearing hoop earrings, a black bomber jacket, black skirt, black tights and heeled boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abigail was last seen in the Wakefield area on Sunday evening.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anybody with information about her whereabouts to please get in touch.

Anyone who believes they have seen Abigail or knows where she is should contact Wakefield police via the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference 0183 of 27 January.