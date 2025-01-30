Growing concern for missing 16-year-old Abigail Fletcher-Brown who hasn't been seen since Sunday

By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th Jan 2025, 10:54 GMT
Police are appealing for information to help find a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Abigail Fletcher-Brown was last seen in the Wakefield area on the evening of Sunday, January 26.

She is described as white, 5 ft 7ins and of slim build.

She has long blond hair and a nose piercing and was last seen wearing hoop earrings, a black bomber jacket, black skirt, black tights and heeled boots.

Abigail was last seen in the Wakefield area on Sunday evening.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anybody with information about her whereabouts to please get in touch.

Anyone who believes they have seen Abigail or knows where she is should contact Wakefield police via the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference 0183 of 27 January.

