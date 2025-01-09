'Growing concern': Police appeal to find Wakefield man Abdul Sadiq missing from home since New Year's Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The last confirmed sighting of Abdul Sadiq, 29, was near Bar Lane, Wakefield, at around 5.45pm on January 1.
He is described as an Asian man, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes.
When he was last seen he was wearing a beige hooded jacket, black trousers and flip flops.
Numerous enquiries have been ongoing to locate Abdul, who lives in the Peacock Estate area of the city.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who believes they have seen Abdul since the last confirmed sighting of him on New Years Day, or anyone who has any information about where he may be.
Similarly, Abdul is urged to make contact to confirm he is safe and well.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Wakefield via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1760 of 1 January.