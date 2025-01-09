Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who hasn’t been since since New Year’s Day.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last confirmed sighting of Abdul Sadiq, 29, was near Bar Lane, Wakefield, at around 5.45pm on January 1.

He is described as an Asian man, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was last seen he was wearing a beige hooded jacket, black trousers and flip flops.

The last confirmed sighting of Abdul Sadiq, 29, was near Bar Lane, Wakefield, at around 5:45pm on 1 January.

Numerous enquiries have been ongoing to locate Abdul, who lives in the Peacock Estate area of the city.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who believes they have seen Abdul since the last confirmed sighting of him on New Years Day, or anyone who has any information about where he may be.

Similarly, Abdul is urged to make contact to confirm he is safe and well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Wakefield via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1760 of 1 January.