Growing concerns for missing Castleford teen Chris Price
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chris, who is 17, was last seen in Healdwood Road on the morning of Wednesday, August 14.
There have been recent reported sightings of him in the Knottingley area, but officers have not been unable to locate him to make sure he is safe and well.
Chris is described as being about 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build.
He was last seen wearing black trousers, a McKenzie coat and grey trainers.
There are growing concerns for his welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.
If you can assist then please contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1296 of 15 August.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.