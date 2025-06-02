Guesthouse to be converted into retreat for vulnerable women

Plans have been approved to convert a former guesthouse into a retreat for vulnerable women.

A charity has been granted planning permission to set up the project at the property in Knottingley.

The Saviour Trust said its mission, which involves converting the former Wentvale B&B, on Great North Road, to house 12 residents, would “transform lives of the most marginalised women by creating a safe home for them to live in together.”

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council said residents would have their own rooms and a minimum of two staff members would be on site at all times, with specialist support staff visiting throughout the day.

The accommodation is intended to be temporary while residents work through a programme of up to 12 months.

Activities planned for residents include a gardening club, choir, yoga, fitness classes, art clubs, outdoor cinema and volunteer work in local organisations.

The trust, which is based at All Saints’ Church, in Pontefract, also said the scheme would help women to be able to “live safely with dignity and purpose.”

A statement said: “We will show mercy and compassion – value will be found and friendships formed. Empowering women to discover joy in the everyday.”

Alistair Crompton, head of community engagement at Five Towns Christian Fellowship, also supported the project.

He said: “Due to cuts to local councils and other services, we see nationally a massive shortage of help and support for those who are classed as homeless and/or those on the edges of society.

“Most of these people are seen as a nuisance, menaces to society and a general problem.

“They get thrown into a hotel or hostel with little to no support.

“More often than not, these individuals have complex needs and historically trauma that has never been addressed, or dealt with.

“The individuals are extremely vulnerable and the vulnerability and risk increases considerably for women.”

Mr Compton said his organisation had been working with the Saviour Trust for the past 18 months on a support hub project in Castleford.

He added: “It has been an absolute joy to work alongside them, they are open-handed, honest, trustworthy and because of the integrity and character of who they are, we have seen some amazing results.

“The idea of the retreat is a genius idea as what some of the most vulnerable need is not only some support but to belong to a community.

“The retreat would be a much-needed and valuable resource to everyone.

“Vulnerable women wouldn’t have to worry about hostels or being ‘preyed’ upon but would have a sanctuary from the outside world where they can regain their confidence, self-respect, dignity and purpose.”

Three people objected to the proposal, citing “safety and security concerns.”

It was also claimed the scheme would have an impact on local residents and business.

The application received one comment of support, describing the site as a “ready-made asset with all the required amenities to support future occupants.”

A council planning officer said: “It is considered that the proposed change of use would not materially change the character of the area and would be of a scale that is appropriate to the size of the settlement and its overall function.

“The proposal would ensure a viable continued use for the building within an accessible, suburban location.”