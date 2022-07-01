Hair salon to hold cake and prosecco day for the Danny Jones Fund, Wakefield Hospice and Cancer Research

The charity event will go ahead on July 16.

The Salon Hair and Beauty on Leeds Road is going to hold a day where clients can purchase cakes, hot drinks and prosecco as well take part in a tombola to raise money for three charities - Wakefield Hospice, the Danny Jones Fund and Yorkshire Cancer Research.

The event will go ahead on Saturday, July 16 between 11am and 2pm.

The owner of The Salon Hair and Beauty, Michelle Eaton, chose these three charities to support as they are “close to her heart”.

Wakefield Hospice provides expert care to those with life limiting illnesses and the Danny Jones Fund purchase defibrillators for hundreds of community clubs and junior teams across the country, after Halifax-born rugby player, Danny Jones, died following a cardiac arrest on the pitch at a rugby game in 2015.

Michelle’s father passed away before Christmas and his chosen charity was Yorkshire Cancer Research. She wants to carry on his legacy and continue to support the organisation in his honour.

She said: “Before Covid-19, we would hold a charity event every year, but we were unable to do so in the past two years.

“We want to support June Farrar, who has raised around £14,000 for the Wakefield Hospice.

Before the pandemic, she held a cake stall at the salon and it went really well so now that we’re out of it.

“Lizzie Jones, the wife of Danny Jones, is a close friend of mine so we will be supporting the Danny Jones Fund, as well as the Yorkshire Cancer Research, which was my dad’s chosen charity before he passed away before Christmas.”

Michelle added: “It is important that we do this as charities are in desperate need of funds following Covid-19.”