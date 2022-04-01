Jane McDonald donates 61 designer show dresses to Wakefield Hospice ready for auction

The stunning dresses have been worn on some of Jane’s sell out shows across the UK, including Live In Blackpool, London Palladium and Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, and are from famous designers including Adriana Papell.

The dresses were previewed at the Wakefield Hospice retail shop in the Ridings Shopping Centre prior to being auctioned off on the hospice’s charity eBay page from now until April 10.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation, at Wakefield Hospice said: “We cannot thank Jane enough for this amazing donation.

"She has been a huge supporter and advocate of the hospice over the years, and the funds raised from these dresses will help towards providing care and support to our patients and their families.”

Wakefield-born Jane said: “The hospice provides a truly invaluable service to our local community, not only for the patients but also for their friends and families.

"To be able to support such a cause, that is very close to my heart, is a real honour. I hope this donation will go some way to helping raise much needed funding for the hospice.”

The gowns will include a letter of authentication signed by Jane herself.

