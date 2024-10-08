Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of young people at Hall Green Community Centre in Wakefield have brightened up the space after spending months working on a mural to spread positive messages in the community.

The colourful mural brightens up the building with the image of two hands interlocking and the words “equality, community, safe space, inclusion.”

It was designed and created over the course of three months by around 15 young people aged between 14 and 18, with the support of youth worker Rachel Hutchinson.

Rachel, who has been supporting young people at Hall Green since March this year, said the group also enlisted the help of graffiti artist, Kieran, who guided them through the process of designing and creating the artwork.

Rachel Hutchinson and Tom Walker with the new mural at Hall Green Community Centre. with Photo: Scott Merrylees

Rachel said: “When the graffiti artist came out we all had sessions on what meaning they wanted to get from the mural.

“We also had a committee meeting prior to the mural completion [and] we did research on what equality means.”

Rachel praised the teenagers’ efforts in designing and creating the mural, and said that members of the community have given positive feedback on the achievement. She also said the process has inspired the group of young people to look ahead to other ways they can get involved in the community.

“Now they are looking forward to planning new things for the community,” she added.

The mural was officially completed during the first week of September and formed part of an Urban Arts project.

Hall Green Community Centre is located on Painthorpe Lane in Hall Green, Wakefield WF4 3JU.