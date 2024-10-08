Hall Green teens brighten up community centre with mural spreading message of equality, community, safe space and inclusion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The colourful mural brightens up the building with the image of two hands interlocking and the words “equality, community, safe space, inclusion.”
It was designed and created over the course of three months by around 15 young people aged between 14 and 18, with the support of youth worker Rachel Hutchinson.
Rachel, who has been supporting young people at Hall Green since March this year, said the group also enlisted the help of graffiti artist, Kieran, who guided them through the process of designing and creating the artwork.
Rachel said: “When the graffiti artist came out we all had sessions on what meaning they wanted to get from the mural.
“We also had a committee meeting prior to the mural completion [and] we did research on what equality means.”
Rachel praised the teenagers’ efforts in designing and creating the mural, and said that members of the community have given positive feedback on the achievement. She also said the process has inspired the group of young people to look ahead to other ways they can get involved in the community.
“Now they are looking forward to planning new things for the community,” she added.
The mural was officially completed during the first week of September and formed part of an Urban Arts project.
Hall Green Community Centre is located on Painthorpe Lane in Hall Green, Wakefield WF4 3JU.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.