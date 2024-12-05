Hampers delivered to Children First Hubs across Wakefield

Volunteers from Chantry Rotary Club and members of staff from the Castleford Centre at Airedale Library.

After all of the trials and tribulations of getting hamper contents ready for packing, next comes the delivery of the finished parcels to the distribution points within Wakefield and the Five Towns.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers from Chantry Rotary Club came together at the CAP warehouse on Market Street last week to distribute most of the hampers to the Children First Hubs at Wakefield, Castleford, Normanton and Hemsworth.

Hampers for Featherstone were delivered by volunteers from CAP (the Community Awareness Programme).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A small number of hampers also went to Sandal Castle School and will be going to the charity Home Start. These are targeted the same way as the majority by going to those families in need who will benefit from a little extra cheer at this really important time of the year for children.

​Chris Sharp (l), Peter Brown (r) with James McFarland, Deputy Head at Sandal Castle School, taking delivery of hampers.

This valuable hamper appeal – which has now been going for more than 10 years – is a joint venture between Chantry Rotary Club and CAP (the Community Awareness Programme), supported by the Wakefield Express.

However, it is a venture that needs the help and generosity of many individuals, companies, community groups throughout our region. And once again you have all come together to make it happen.

Thank you, folks – the organisers really appreciate all you have done for another successful appeal.