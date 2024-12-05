Hampers delivered to Children First Hubs across Wakefield

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Dec 2024, 15:04 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 15:04 BST
Volunteers from Chantry Rotary Club and members of staff from the Castleford Centre at Airedale Library.placeholder image
After all of the trials and tribulations of getting hamper contents ready for packing, next comes the delivery of the finished parcels to the distribution points within Wakefield and the Five Towns.

Volunteers from Chantry Rotary Club came together at the CAP warehouse on Market Street last week to distribute most of the hampers to the Children First Hubs at Wakefield, Castleford, Normanton and Hemsworth.

Hampers for Featherstone were delivered by volunteers from CAP (the Community Awareness Programme).

A small number of hampers also went to Sandal Castle School and will be going to the charity Home Start. These are targeted the same way as the majority by going to those families in need who will benefit from a little extra cheer at this really important time of the year for children.

​Chris Sharp (l), Peter Brown (r) with James McFarland, Deputy Head at Sandal Castle School, taking delivery of hampers.placeholder image
This valuable hamper appeal – which has now been going for more than 10 years – is a joint venture between Chantry Rotary Club and CAP (the Community Awareness Programme), supported by the Wakefield Express.

However, it is a venture that needs the help and generosity of many individuals, companies, community groups throughout our region. And once again you have all come together to make it happen.

Thank you, folks – the organisers really appreciate all you have done for another successful appeal.

