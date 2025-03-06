Hands Across Wakefield: Thousands to join human chain stretching from Pinderfields to Wakefield Cathedral tomorrow
‘Hands Across Wakefield’ will take place tomorrow (March 7), at 12.15pm from Pinderfields all the way to Wakefield Cathedral.
The chain of people aims to symbolise unity, compassion, and support for healthcare in the community.
The event coincides with the 125th anniversary of Pinderfields Hospital and is the first of its kind in the UK, setting a historic milestone in Wakefield.
Keith Ramsay, Chair of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: "We’re thrilled to launch Hands Across Wakefield as a powerful symbol of togetherness in Wakefield. Our community, businesses, and schools are rallying behind this event, and we’re already feeling the buzz across the city.
“It’s an opportunity to not only commemorate the incredible legacy of Pinderfields Hospital but also to unite for a meaningful cause.”
To register to join the event, visit: https://app.donorfy.com/form/
