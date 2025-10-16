Handy guide to what’s on across the Wakefield district this autumn and winter

Some top highlights coming up include the return of the popular free fireworks display at Thornes Park and the magical Christmas Wonder Ride on the Pugneys Light Railway.

There’s also lots of spooky fun to be had over Halloween at Wakefield Exchange (WX) and Light Up returns to kick off the festive season with some sparkle.

The planner also features events and activities at various locations across the district from visitor attractions and outdoor spaces to local libraries and markets, including pumpkin picking at Farmer Copley’s Pumpkin Festival and Theatre Royal Wakefield’s fun-filled pantomime, which this year is Jack and the Beanstalk.

Residents will be also able to check out Insider Guides on October half term, bonfire night, Christmas lights switch-ons, and where to meet Santa - making it easier than ever for families to plan their perfect day out.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “The planner has something for families to enjoy every day from October 25 to January 4, in or around their local area.

“From spooky Halloween happenings and dazzling bonfire displays to festive markets, pantomimes, and magical story trails, it’s packed with ideas to help families make the most of the season, whatever the weather.”

The planner is available to download now here.

Printed copies are available in council libraries, museums, and community centres and family hubs.

1 . Farmer Copley's Pumpkin Festival Now until Friday, October 25: Farmer Copleys’ Pumpkin Festival is back for 2025! Join the team for Farmer Copleys’ famous, family fun pumpkin picking. There’s always plenty to do at the Festival and this year is no different. There’ll be the return of the Tractor Ride, Live Shows, Archery, Vintage Rides, Storytime, Magical Mr Zen, Velcro the Scarecrow, Daily Fancy Dress Competition, The Dog Parade, Photo Opportunities galore and loads more. Photo: Wakefield Council Photo Sales

2 . Witches and Wizards at Pontefract Castle Wednesday, October 29 to Saturday, November 1: Something wicked this way comes this Halloween half term… all aspiring little sorcerers are invited to Witches and Wizards at Pontefract Castle! Take part in witchy outdoor activities, learn to mix magical potions and magic up fun themed crafts. Join the resident witches on the bandstand for potions demonstrations! Sessions at 11:15am, 12:15pm and 1:30pm. It’ll be spooktacular! Pontefract Castle are also running SEND sessions each day, 10am – 10:45am, which can be booked online. Photo: Wakefield Council Photo Sales

3 . Christmas at Nostell December 1 – January 5: Make festive memories to treasure at Nostell this Christmas. This Christmas, Nostell is transformed into The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. From the 1940s railway station to snowy forests and Father Christmas’s woodland camp, the story comes to life as you wander through the house and grounds. Photo: Wakefield Council Photo Sales