Happy anniversary, Barry and Sandra: Wakefield couple celebrate 60 years of happiness

Barry and Sandra Hawksley have lived in Wrenthorpe all of their married life and are very well known around the area.

Daughter Julie Gater said: "They have a 'famous' house in the village, which is known because of the clock that sits on top of garage!"

The couple met at the Mecca in Wakefield and after a short courtship, they were married at St Austin's Church on March 17.

Happy anniversary Barry and Sandra!

They have three children, Neil, Darren and Julie, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Julie said: "My dad is an avid football fan and supports Manchester United, much the locals dismay, and has coached junior football teams all of his life.

"He also enjoyed gardening over the years. However, his health has deteriorated so has slowed down.

"My dad was known for helping anybody out where needed.

"Mum loves reading, shopping, knotting and is regularly seen on the Elvis tribute circuit!

"One of their dreams was to visit Memphis, which they did quite a few years ago."