Happy Birthday Hagrid! Join RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District as they fundraise in honour of rescue dog's second birthday at the branch.

Hagrid is an energetic and loving Whippet cross who came to the branch the day before his first birthday last year.

In the past 12 months, Hagrid has spent every day with the amazing Animal Care Team at the branch and he’s come such a long way.

Although certain situations can be a little overwhelming for Hagrid, he’s a happy and active pup and is quite content wearing his muzzle on his walks around the East Ardsley area.

Hagrid has been looking for his forever home for over a year now and hoped he’d be spending this birthday with a new family. However, he’s still got a lovely day planned at the branch with the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District staff.

The team there are committed to caring for rescues that come to their branch, whether they only spend a couple of weeks there or stay months at a time.

The team’s mission is to rehabilitate and rehome these animals whilst ensuring they feel safe, loved and happy whilst they’re living at the branch.

Therefore, for Hagrid’s birthday, the team would like to raise money for not only Hagrid but all of the rescues who come to call the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch home at one point on their way to finding their forever family.

Andrea Loftus, Digital Marketing and Communications Assistant, said: “As much as we love having Hagrid here at the branch, this lovely lad deserves to find his forever family and to have a place to call home for years to come. We really hope next year we’re wishing Hagrid a big happy birthday as he celebrates in his forever home.”

If you would like to change the lives of local rescues like Hagrid and help to fund the vital work this small charity do for dogs, cats and rabbits in the local area you can donate to Hagrid’s birthday fundraiser here.If you would like to learn more about Hagrid and think that you could be the family he’s been searching for, please click here.