Happy birthday, Irene! 'Overwhelmed' 101-year-old receives more than 340 birthday cards

Hundreds of people have sent Irene a birthday card.

Irene has had her hair done and is ready for a big party with her loving family and friends at Woodlands Residential Home - and is overwhelmed at the kindness of Wakefield folk who have made it extra special by sending her more than 340 birthday cards.

Vikki Banks, manager of Woodlands Residential Home, said: "Sadly, last year Irene couldn't celebrate her 100th due to Covid so we want to make up for it and make this birthday one to remember.

"We have lots planned for her - she loves a party.

Special delivery of even more cards from the postie!

"My over all aim is to make her 101st birthday one to remember as she couldn’t celebrate her 100th birthday and I want to make this year memorable for her."

A call was made for people to send Irene a birthday card - and expectations have been beyond exceeded.

Vikki said: "So far there have been 341 cards - and we think there will be even more. Irene has been busy opening some of them already!

"We can't thank people enough. Everyone has been so kind. Lots of people have been doing such lovely things for her.

Irene has had her hair done ready for her party.

"Earlier this week, she received a visit from Community Champion, Aftab from Morrisons at Junction 41, who presented her with a card and gift. It was lovely, she was overwhelmed with the size of her birthday card and £20 Morrisons gift voucher and other donations."

Irene's family will be joining in the party, along with a sing-song with local school children and the Mayor of Wakefield is even popping by for a cup of tea.

Irene has been living at Woodlands Residential Home since 2021. Originally from Leeds. Irene’s family found Woodlands due to a recommendation.

Irene said: "I lived in Leeds all my life. I was an only child and spoilt rotten.

Morrisons paid Irene a visit with a card and gifts.

"I met my husband, Frank, when I was three years old at Sunday school. We married when we were 21 and have two boys Geoffrey and Stephen. I used to love to bake fresh bread every Friday and loved baking iced buns that I shared with my family.

"I love classical music, the new years concert in Vienna. I love mysteries and Strictly Come Dancing and have a fondness of the Royal family.

"Since my 100th Birthday last year I received a birthday card from the Queen, my son Stephen had it framed and now I have it on the wall in my bedroom at Woodlands, every morning I get up and give the queen a royal wave."

The staff at Woodlands have adapted to the Royal wave and this is the new way of greeting Irene.

After recently quizzing Irene about her love for the Royal family, she said she loved the Queen, Prince Charles , the late Prince Philip , William and Kate.

Vikki said: "This gave ideas of making Irene’s 101st birthday more memorable than ever, but plans are remaining a surprise, but we know that Irene will love it."

On life at Woodlands, Irene said: "I love to have a daily cuddle, it makes me feel better and sets me off for the day.

"I love my family and love my visits. I have a great sense of humour and love a laugh with staff. Me and some staff at Woodlands have made our own dance routine that I love to do with them. I am quite in time with the routine – not bad for 101 years young!.