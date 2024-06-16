Helen Redfearn said: "My dad in heaven.. 5 years this month without him.. missed every minute of everyday.. the best dad a girl could ever wish for.. 💔"Helen Redfearn said: "My dad in heaven.. 5 years this month without him.. missed every minute of everyday.. the best dad a girl could ever wish for.. 💔"
Helen Redfearn said: "My dad in heaven.. 5 years this month without him.. missed every minute of everyday.. the best dad a girl could ever wish for.. 💔"

Happy Father's Day! Your special messages to your fabulous dads ❤️

By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Jun 2024, 08:00 BST
If there's one date you don't want to forget, it's Father's Day.

And to help you make an extra fuss of the special man in your life, we asked for your photos and messages to let them know they are loved so much.

Happy Father's Day to all the dads across Wakefield, including those who are sadly no longer with us, but will always be in our hearts.

Lesley Sykes said: "My dad. No longer with us unfortunately."

1. Missed

Lesley Sykes said: "My dad. No longer with us unfortunately." Photo: s

Photo Sales
Sarah Whiteley said: "My wonderful dad, miss him every day."

2. Wonderful

Sarah Whiteley said: "My wonderful dad, miss him every day." Photo: s

Photo Sales
Lauren Bell said: "Happy Fathers Day to the best Dad & Grandad we could wish for. Thank you for all that you do & for always being there. We love you 💙 Love Lauren, Kurt, Lewis, Nathan, Perrie & Fynn xxx"

3. Thank you

Lauren Bell said: "Happy Fathers Day to the best Dad & Grandad we could wish for. Thank you for all that you do & for always being there. We love you 💙 Love Lauren, Kurt, Lewis, Nathan, Perrie & Fynn xxx" Photo: s

Photo Sales
Sonia Stanley said: "My beautiful dad, it will be my 28th Father’s Day without him and it’s still as hard as the first. So dad even tho I can’t see you and tell you just how much I love you, I will forever hold you close to my heart with the memories we shared and not a day goes by where I don’t think of you. I miss you so much dad and would give anything to have you here with me xxxx"

4. Always loved

Sonia Stanley said: "My beautiful dad, it will be my 28th Father’s Day without him and it’s still as hard as the first. So dad even tho I can’t see you and tell you just how much I love you, I will forever hold you close to my heart with the memories we shared and not a day goes by where I don’t think of you. I miss you so much dad and would give anything to have you here with me xxxx" Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield