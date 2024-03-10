And to help you make an extra fuss of the special lady (or ladies) in your life, we asked for your photos and messages to let them know they are loved so much.
Happy Mother's Day to all the mums across Wakefield, including those who are sadly no longer with us, but will always be in our hearts.
We’ll be sharing more photos and messages later this morning, so keep an eye out on the website!
1. Cheerleader
Norma-Jeane Seaton said: "My mum is my best friend, my cheerleader, my rock and the funniest woman around." Photo: s
2. Grandma
Ellen Louise said: "My Grandma, she brought me up from a baby and has supported me throughout everything for the last 32 years. She'll be 94 this year and still goes above and beyond for those she loves ❤️ she's made of strong stuff and deserves the world!" Photo: s
3. Always there
Louise Coleman said: "My lovely mummy. Lost dad 2 years ago and she has found it so hard. But she’s always there for all of us no matter how hard she struggles." Photo: s
4. Amazing
Nicola Cartwright said: "She’s amazing and not just special to me but to everyone else - she goes above and beyond for everyone." Photo: s