Harry Potter star narrates audiobook edition of rugby league legend Rob Burrow’s inspirational autobiography

Pan Macmillan have announced that Matthew Lewis and Rachel Shenton will record Rob's first book, which will be released in audio on August 19 alongside the hardback and ebook editions.

Matthew Lewis is known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series, other film roles including Me Before You and the recently-released Baby, Done and his

extensive TV work including Happy Valley, Ripper Street and All Creatures Great and Small.

Born in Leeds, he is a lifelong Leeds Rhinos fan and vice-president of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

Rachel Shenton, Academy award winning writer and actress, will be voicing the female contributions to the book, including that of Rob’s wife Lindsey, his mother, sisters and neurologist. Rachel is currently filming the second season of All Creatures Great and Small.

Matthew and Rachel have kindly provided their services for the audiobook edition for free and Pan Macmillan will be making a donation to the Leeds Hospitals Charity MND Care Centre.

Too Many Reasons to Live tells the inspirational journey of Rob Burrow, who at only 5ft 5ins in height became one of the greatest rugby league players of all time and played almost 500 games for Leeds

Rhinos winning eight Super League Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenges. He played for his country in two World Cups and the 2020 Sports Personality of the Year Awards also featured a special segment on Rob.

In December 2019, Rob was diagnosed with MND, a rare degenerative condition, and given a couple of years to live. He was only 37, not long retired and had three young children with his wife Lindsey.

When he went public with the devastating news, the outpouring of affection and support was extraordinary. When it became clear that Rob was going to fight it all the way, sympathy turned to awe.

Far more than a sports memoir, Too Many Reasons to Live is a story of boundless courage and infinite kindness.

Matthew said: ‘Rob is a true warrior and hero to many but also a genuine and kind man who’d do anything for anybody.

"I’ve known him a long time, from idolising him when I was a boy to meeting him and later being able to call him a friend. It will be the honour of my life to read Rob’s words and to voice his extraordinary story.’

Rob said: ‘When I found out Matt was reading the audio I was absolutely delighted. Matt has become a great friend over the years, let alone very famous.