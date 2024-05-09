Biker festivalBiker festival
Have a look at these pictures from when bikers came to Wakefield city centre for a festival of Polish sausage

By James Carney
Published 9th May 2024, 19:00 BST
The biker and Polish communities joined together for a festival of speed and sausages in Wakefield city centre.

Around 90 bikes arrived for a mini-festival and showcase of European food at the Orzelek Store on George Street.

Organiser Adrian Fox said: “It was very busy and very loud. There were bikes super sport to choppers, a lot of cakes, good tasty food. It was amazing day.”

Here are a handful of pictures from the day.

Polish Biker Eagle Riders at at the Orzelek shop on George Street. Picture Scott Merrylees

Polish Biker Eagle Riders at at the Orzelek shop on George Street. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Polish Biker Eagle Riders at at the Orzelek shop on George Street. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. image5.jpeg

Biker festival Photo: submit

4. Biker festival

Biker festival Photo: submit

