Have a look at these pictures from when bikers came to Wakefield city centre for a festival of Polish sausage

Around 90 bikes arrived for a mini-festival and showcase of European food at the Orzelek Store on George Street.
Organiser Adrian Fox said: “It was very busy and very loud. There were bikes super sport to choppers, a lot of cakes, good tasty food. It was amazing day.”
Here are a handful of pictures from the day.
1. Polish Biker Eagle Riders at at the Orzelek shop on George Street. Picture Scott Merrylees
Polish Biker Eagle Riders at at the Orzelek shop on George Street. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. image5.jpeg
Biker festival Photo: submit
