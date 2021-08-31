Have your say over the activities to be based at Kellingley Social Club community hub

Coun Darren Byford and Chris Kitchen outside Kellingley Social Club

And residents and businesses in Ferrybridge and Knottingley are being invited to put forward their views on the proposed activities to be based there.

These include events and functions, support and advice services, a social club, youth activities, employment and skills advice.

During the renovation, the 57-year-old building is closed but as the work is being undertaken in phases, sections of the premises can be re-opened immediately after they are completed.

Coun Darren Byford, cabinet member for regeneration, economic growth and property, said: “This renovation is one of the projects that residents said they wanted, so we’re investing millions of pounds into this building.

“But we are not stopping there. If the government approves our Local Plan, it will pave the way for a big residential and business expansion in Knottingley which will help grow the local economy and provide increase employment opportunities.”

Chris Kitchen, chair of the board of trustees of Kellingley Social Club said: “The new Kellingley Social Club will build on the successes of the past and offer more services that the community needs.

“I know that the project is going to take a while to complete, but we are adamant that we will try and maintain some of the services within the local community as and when we can, so we have continuity.

“Please bear with us while this work goes on. The wait will be worth it!”

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority has secured £1million for the project from the Government’s Getting Building Fund. The council has contributed a further £3million.