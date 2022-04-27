Haven announces up to 40 lifeguard job opportunities at Yorkshire parks

As the rise in UK holidays is set to continue, Haven is expecting another busy summer and with its swimming pools remaining a key attraction for guests, the need for lifeguards has never been greater.

Haven welcomes both experienced and non-experienced lifeguards to help create memories for its guests and will provide team members with full training leading to recognised qualifications with the chance to be part of a fantastic work culture.

Both full and part time vacancies are available across indoor and outdoor pools, with flexible hours and start dates on offer.

Holiday company Haven has announced it has up to 40 lifeguard job openings across its Yorkshire parks ahead of the 2022 holiday season.

The minimum age for application is 16 and all successful team members will receive Haven uniform and company benefits including discounted meals at on park restaurants.

Kelly Newland, General Manager at Haven’s Thornwick Bay, said: “If you’re passionate about helping people have great holidays and make brilliant memories then we would love to hear from you.

"We’re looking for driven individuals who are eager to learn and want to be part of a team environment. We can provide full training and support with flexible hours and welcome beginners and those with experience.”