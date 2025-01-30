Hazel Garth care home set to reopen in April
The decision to shut Hazel Garth, in Knottingley, at 24 hours’ notice sparked outrage in May last year and led to the local authority issuing a public apology.
A subsequent independent review found the council’s reputation had been “severely damaged” by the incident.
The council pledged to re-open the home as it committed to an action plan to prevent a repeat of the failure.
Residents had been expected to return to the facility by the end of 2024 once building repairs and maintenance were carried out.
Michelle Collins, the council’s portfolio holder for adults and health, told a full council meeting on Wednesday (January 29): “Works are progressing well down there and it looks like we are now in a position to open in April.
“I will be back in touch with a more definitive timescale and an action plan on what we are doing.”
Knottingley councillor Rachel Speak asked Coun Collins:”I want confirmation that it is still definitely going to provide dementia care.”
Coun Collins replied: “There has been a commitment from the very beginning that Hazel Garth will re-open and provide dementia care.”
Six residents were given 24 hours to leave when the council temporarily shut the facility last year.
One died 16 days after being moved.
A damning report, published in July, said the closure “was not justified” and “should not have happened in the way it did”.
A review also called for compensation to be paid for the distress caused to residents and families.
Extensive changes to the council’s governance and decision making processes were also recommended.
Commenting on the delay in re-opening the home, council leader Denise Jeffery said last month: “I know people are frustrated about how long it is taking. But we really need to get this right.
“We need this to be a home that people feel happy, secure and safe in, and want to be there.
“We do give a guarantee that we will be opening as soon as it is ready.
“I know it has taken longer than we thought but we are moving forward now.
“We must deliver the best services that we can for the people that need us most.”
